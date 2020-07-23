Have Your Say On The Insurance (Prompt Settlement Of Claims For Uninhabitable Property) Bill

This Member’s Bill would facilitate the swift resolution of uninhabitable property claims lodged with insurance companies.

This bill would provide:

· a legal framework and parameters for when insurance companies must act by;

· an opportunity for the time frame to be extended in extreme circumstances at the Minister’s discretion;

· a faster response and resolution for claimants;

· less stress and emotional burden for claimants affected by drawn out insurance claims; and

· clarity surrounding the claim process in regards to targets and deadlines.

The Chair of the Committee would like to hear your thoughts on this bill.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill. The closing date has yet to be decided.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



