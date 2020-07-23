Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Public Service Act Means Better Services And Better Working Lives

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 6:39 pm
Press Release: PSA

The passing of the Public Service Bill this afternoon heralds a significant new direction for the Public Service and the wider state sector, offering new opportunities to improve the delivery of services, the relationship between Crown and Māori, and the working lives of public servants.

The Public Service Association supports the new Public Service Act, which follows years of engagement between government and the union.

"This is the biggest reform to New Zealand’s system of public management for over thirty years, and we believe it aligns well with the spirit of service that motivates public servants," says Glenn Barclay, National Secretary of the PSA.

"All New Zealanders will benefit from more coordinated services. There have been times when the public sector has felt fragmented, carved into carefully delineated fiefdoms, and that can be a challenging thing to navigate both for citizens in need of support and staff working hard to provide it."

PSA members are proud to work in an independent, transparent and politically neutral public service, and the union welcomes the renewed commitment to these principles in the new Act.

The previous State Sector Act of 1988 had become increasingly unsuitable for New Zealand’s modern needs, and carried the baggage of outdated ideological perspectives.

PSA National Delegate and public service Sector Māngai Paula Davis believes it will take time to see the full scope of what this new Act can mean for public servants, Māori in particular.

"The new Act commits the Crown to a strong partnership with Māori and provides many mechanisms to make that a reality. We can’t forget, however, how many previous commitments have struggled to make the leap from the paper they’re written on into the lives of people in our community," she says.

"I look forward to seeing our government agencies improve their Māori cultural capabilities. There are plans to have a million New Zealanders speaking te reo by 2040, and that will require a public service capable and confident of engaging with all aspects of te ao Māori ."

Thousands of PSA members worked in new or different government agencies during our nation’s response to Covid-19.

Mr Barclay says while this mostly went smoothly, there were inevitably areas where it became clear change is needed.

"Gone are the days where you start as a teenage cadet and work your way up one agency for your whole career, but perhaps we lost something along the way? Public servants want to go where they’re needed and help however they can, and we need consistent terms and conditions of employment that remove barriers to making this happen. The new Act brings us closer to this, and promotes the concept of a career public service," he says.

"The new Act brings us closer to this, and promotes the concept of a career public service. If you have a certain amount of leave built up at one agency, for example, you shouldn’t sacrifice that when shifting to work at another. It’s exciting to see us move closer to a place where a public servant really can work for the whole public service, and by extension for the whole New Zealand public."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: NZ First Launch Campaign

Introduction Good afternoon. Welcome to you all here today and party supporters watching from around the country. We appreciate your hard work keeping New Zealand First strong; thank you for keeping the faith. Sixty-three days out from Election ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 