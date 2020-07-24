Green MP Gareth Hughes Commits His Party To Banning Factory Farming

Last night at SAFE’s ‘Political Panel for Animals’, Green MP Gareth Hughes gave a sneak peek of his party’s upcoming animal welfare policy. It will include a ban on factory farming.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says this is a massive step forward for animals.

"Intensive factory farming systems like colony cages severely restrict animals from expressing their natural behaviour," says Ashton. "A ban on factory farming would make a huge difference for more than 125 million animals."

Ashton says this policy will resonate well with voters, 76% of whom are opposed to factory farming according to a recent Colmar Brunton poll.

The panel, hosted by Charlotte Craham-McLay, also included Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, National MP David Bennett, and New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson. They wouldn’t commit to a ban on factory farming, although the Minister said no one intelligent would be investing in colony cages right now.

"We encourage all those parties to join the Greens at the table on this issue. It’s one that Kiwi voters care about, so they have a mandate to end intensive farming in New Zealand."

The Panel was held in front of a small audience of 30 people and streamed to an online audience. Over one thousand people registered to watch the panel, and #VoteForAnimals was number one trending on Twitter. A video of last night’s panel discussion will be made available online today.

