Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into The Attack On Christchurch Mosques On 15 March 2019

Friday, 24 July 2020, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

The Royal Commission welcomes the Minister of Internal Affairs’ decision to extend the inquiry deadline to 26 November 2020 to enable the completion of its report.

"When seeking an extension earlier this year to report back by 31 July 2020, we informed the Government that the delivery of our report by that date would be dependent on getting full access to information stored on a secure and classified network so that we could complete sending out extracts of our draft report to individuals and organisations seeking comment on adverse findings, and seeking consent to the use of quotes, fact checking and classification matters,” said Commissioner Sir William Young.

“We expected some delays due to Covid-19, but the natural justice process has taken longer than we expected. Some responses are yet to be received. We have had to bear in mind that some individuals and State sector agencies have understandably been diverted to Covid-19 work. We expect all responses will be with us in the next month”.

“We still have a lot of work to do to finalise our report,” said Commissioner Jacqui Caine. “We need time to consider comments received from individuals, community groups or organisations and State sector agencies. And we are still working through what classified information will be included in our report, and what ‘sensitive information’, as defined by section 202 of the Intelligence and Security Act 2017, must not be disclosed.”

“We continue to make good progress towards finalising our report, but we need the extra time until 26 November 2020 to ensure we are able to produce a complete and authoritative report,” said Commissioner Jacqui Caine.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 