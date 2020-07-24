Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Immigration New Zealand Has Accepted Behrouz Boochani’s Asylum Claim

Friday, 24 July 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International

Behrouz is a Kurdish journalist from Iran who fled persecution and attempted to seek safety in Australia. He rose to international prominence during six years in Australia’s offshore detention centres on Manus Island (Papua New Guinea), beginning in 2013.

His detention was the result of the Australian government’s cruel and unlawful asylum policies, which involved sending thousands of asylum seekers to Pacific Island nations of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Nauru. Amnesty International’s research found that the conditions for people trapped in these centres amounts to torture under international law.

Behrouz gained a reputation as a journalist and human rights defender by talking about violations in the press and social media throughout his ordeal. He published over 100 news articles from detention, for which he earned an Amnesty International Australia Media Award.

His autobiographical book, No Friend But The Mountains, published in July 2018 while he remained detained, won five literary awards in Australia, including the Victorian Prize for Literature and the National Biography Award.

In November 2019, he made his first trip out of PNG. Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand was thrilled to sponsor Behrouz for a one-month visitor visa so that he could appear at a literary event organised by WORD Christchurch. Despite his literary accolades, this was the first time he was able to meet his audience in person.

In addition to Behrouz’s work as a journalist under incredibly difficult conditions, he also filmed a feature length documentary called Chauka, Please Tell Us The Time on a smuggled mobile phone. The film - a powerful exposé of the intentional cruelty of the Australian government’s system of banishing people seeking refuge to remote offshore islands - was screened in festivals all around the world. His work is also the inspiration for a play, a symphony, and there is a film adaptation of No Friend But The Mountains in development.

Behrouz applied for asylum in New Zealand during his visit. Due to legal restrictions that protect the right to privacy for asylum seekers in New Zealand, the authorities and his legal team, as well as Amnesty International (as his visitor visa sponsors) were prevented from discussing the case, even its existence.

Reaction

Executive Director of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, Meg de Ronde said, "When Amnesty International researchers went to Manus Island to document human rights abuses, Behrouz said the most important thing for all the men trapped there was, ‘Freedom…freedom in a safe place.’ It’s wonderful to hear that New Zealand is offering him freedom and the chance to rebuild his life here."

De Ronde said, "Behrouz is a survivor. People who have no choice but to flee their home countries deserve our compassion. But the treatment he and thousands of others received from the Australian authorities was abhorrent. Many people didn’t survive it. Behrouz is a testament to the will to live. And his commitment to freedom for every other person trapped in Australian detention is an example for us all."

"Behrouz has so much to offer New Zealand and the world. We can only guess what his intelligence, humanity, compassion and creativity will bring in years to come. But it shouldn’t take an award-winning book to be freed from Australian detention. Hundreds of people are still being held against their will in Australia, PNG and Nauru. Enough is enough. It’s time for Australia to accept the New Zealand offer to take 150 of these refugees per year," she said.

De Ronde said, "Today is a day for celebration. Today is the first day in Behrouz’s life that he is free. Free from the persecution of the Iranian authorities simply because he is Kurdish. Free from the deliberate cruelty of the Australian government. Free from the physical and mental abuse of the PNG guards. Free from the crushing injustice of being denied his rights. Free to heal. Free to be who he is. Free to become whoever he wants to be."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amnesty International on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Who Really Deserves Sympathy When Stress Makes People Behave Badly


Sex always makes people sit up and pay attention to what‘s on the news bulletins. The political circus aside…. Power (not sex) has really been the central element in the scandals that have ended the political careers of Iain Lees- Galloway and Andrew Falloon. Workplace romances do happen, but perceptions also matter. It is unacceptable for an MP, let alone for a Minister of the Crown to conduct an intimate relationship with someone whose employment – and career advancement – can be seen as being dependent on the Minister’s good will... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 