Greens' Plan Would Undermine Basic Kiwi Values

“The Green Party’s plan for the economy would undermine basic Kiwi values,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Greens are certainly making the election a contest of ideas: they’re showing just how dangerous bad ideas are can be.

“We teach our kids that if you study hard, work, save and invest, you can get ahead and make a difference in your own life.

“The Greens want to undermine those basic values by punishing success and rewarding indolence. That approach will only entrench poverty.

“Buried in the Greens’ election platform released today are at least three new taxes and a host of new handouts.

“In response to Covid-19, we borrowed $140 billion and 210,000 people are now on an unemployment benefit.

“Instead of facing up to the fact that we have to start working to pay the bills, the Greens want to continue the borrowing, taxing and spending.

“It’s fantasyland stuff. New Zealanders know it can’t continue.

“ACT has a comprehensive, fully-costed plan to restart the economy and begin repaying the debt.

“A Labour-Green government would be the most hostile regime that productive New Zealanders have ever faced.

“Our message to New Zealanders is this: Party Vote ACT and Change Your Future.”

