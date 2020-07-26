Davidson's "tax Is Love" Statement Is Delusional, Offensive

Responding to Green Party co-Leader Marama Davidson’s statement this morning that "tax is love", New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says:

"Marama Davidson is asking New Zealanders struggling to pay higher income taxes, fuel taxes, rubbish taxes, and tobacco taxes, to accept all this with a warm feeling of affection. That’s not just delusional, it’s offensive.”

"Frankly this is a grotesque, masochistic, Orwellian distortion of language. The Green Party should be ashamed."

“Tax punishes productive New Zealanders and takes food off the table. For those who have recently lost their jobs, tax paid is the difference between meeting mortgage payments and losing the house. And then, come election time, politicians fritter away our hard-earned taxes on political bribes to serve their own re-election chances.”

