Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows Labour Stratospheric And National In Freefall

Sunday, 26 July 2020, 6:07 pm
Press Release: MediaWorks

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll* shows the National party’s leadership crises have catapulted Labour to its highest heights in this poll’s history. It has climbed to 60.9% - an increase of 4.4 percentage points. And National has been punished, falling to 25.1% - down 5.5 percentage points on our last poll**.

The Greens are holding steady at 5.7% up 0.2 percentage points.

The National Party’s misfortune hasn’t done New Zealand First any favours, the party is down 0.7 percentage points to 2% - not enough to return to Parliament without winning an electorate seat. Adding insult to injury Winston Peters’ nemesis David Seymour is benefitting.

ACT has overtaken NZ First for the first time in our poll, with the party on 3.3% up 1.5 points and knocking NZ First out of third place.

Jacinda Ardern is still soaring as preferred Prime Minister - up 2.5 percentage points to 62%.

Judith Collins is nowhere near as popular but gets a "new leader" bump up 11.5 points to 14.6% - higher than Simon Bridges result on our last poll (4.5%).

Newshub Political Editor Tova O’Brien says: “Jacinda Ardern looks untouchable, thanks in large part to National’s dysfunction and disarray. Voters have sent a categorical and crystal clear edict - if you can’t even govern yourselves, there’s no way in hell we’ll let you govern the country.

“Our last poll was the death knell for Simon Bridges - the reason he was rolled - this poll is far worse for National and Judith Collins.”

*The latest Newshub-Reid Research Poll was conducted between 16-24 July 2020. 1000 people were surveyed, 700 by telephone including both landlines and mobiles and 300 by internet panel. It has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

**The previous Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted between May 8 and May 16 with a sample size of 1000 eligible voters and a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

