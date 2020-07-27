Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auditor-General's Controller Update; Information About Auckland City Rail Link Performance Audit

Monday, 27 July 2020, 2:07 pm
Speech: Office of the Auditor-General

Controller update

We’ve published our latest Controller update on Government spending on Covid-19 on our website. This update covers the Government’s financial records for spending approved and incurred for the 11 months ended 31 May 2020.

We have examined the Treasury’s financial information provided to us to carry out our Controller work. We have determined both the Covid-19 spending approvals and actual spending incurred, based on items specifically identified for Covid-19 or information that links the expenditure to the Covid-19 response. From what we have seen, the Covid-19 spending has been correctly approved.

This update includes information about how much has been spent on Covid-19 initiatives to date, including new areas of Covid-19 spending approved in May.

Our intentions: Looking at governance of the Auckland City Rail Link project

The Auckland City Rail Link (CRL) project is expected to enable redevelopment of Auckland’s inner city for the next 50 years, reduce travelling time and congestion, improve transport reliability, and provide many other economic benefits for the people of the city.

By July 2021, we intend to report to Parliament on the CRL project’s governance and accountability arrangements. We are looking to answer the question: “Is the governance of the City Rail Link project effective and likely to support the successful delivery of the project?”

Find out more about this work on our website.

