Team of Six Million Campaign Asks PM to Rule Out Fees

Team of Six Million Campaign Asks Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Rule Out Quarantine Fees

The Team of Six Million, a group established to oppose the imposition of quarantine fees by the New Zealand government, has written to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asking her to rule out the introduction of fees on New Zealanders returning home, following her comments at the post-Cabinet press conference yesterday.

The letter notes the “immense pride” felt by New Zealanders overseas as they observed the leadership of Prime Minister Ardern from afar.

"We think the quarantine fees are wrong because they represent a shift to a 'user-pays’ model which is inconsistent with New Zealand’s approach to funding public health, disproportionately affect low income New Zealanders, and could well be a breach of fundamental rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says Lamia Imam, a US-based spokesperson for the Team of Six Million.

“The Prime Minister has said that no decision has been made, and we have written this letter to express our hope that the Prime Minister and Cabinet make the right call on quarantine fees."

The letter follows the establishment of a Facebook group for Team of Six Million members to share stories, which now has 3,054 members. The Team of Six Million has also launched a petition, hosted by ActionStation, with almost 4,000 signatures.

“Maintaining a no-fee model for quarantine is the best way for this government to reinforce its commitment to governing with kindness and in the interests of New Zealanders’ wellbeing,” says Max Harris, a UK-based spokesperson for the Team of Six Million.

The letter urges the Prime Minister not to “leave some of us stuck on the sidelines, far away from our loved ones.” It notes: “We are a team of six million. We are in this together.”

