Looking At How Effectively A Joint Venture Has Been Set Up To Reduce Family Violence

The Government’s efforts to reduce family violence and sexual violence draws on people and resources in many organisations. Separately, those efforts are not proving as effective as they could be.

The Government has created the Family Violence and Sexual Violence Joint Venture to lead efforts to address family and sexual violence. Our audit will look at how effectively the joint venture has been set up to support reductions in family violence and sexual violence.

We expect to complete this work in the first quarter of 2021.

