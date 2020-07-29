Latest RMA Proposals Hold Promise

BusinessNZ says the latest proposals for fixing the Resource Management Act hold some promise of improvement.

Today’s report by the Resource Management Review Panel (Randerson Report) contains a number of recommendations that could provide a more helpful environment for businesses wishing to grow, BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.

"For many businesses, the current processes for achieving building and resource consents can be difficult, costly, and uncertain.

"Several recommendations in the Randerson report would appear to address these issues, including recommendations for better council Plans and simplified urban development rules.

"Other recommendations aim to integrate resource management law with other legislation - on local government, transport and climate change - which could potentially better enable land supply and infrastructure provision.

"BusinessNZ will analyse this significant 500-page report and gain the views of businesses on its potential for achieving resource management change."

