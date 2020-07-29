Palmerston North Candidate Does The Right Thing. But What About Port Hills?

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming news that the Labour Party’s Palmerston North candidate, Tangi Utikere, has agreed to give up his ratepayer-funded deputy mayoral salary while he campaigns for Parliament.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “On Monday, we called on Mr Utikere to take unpaid leave – and now he’s agreed. That’s a good result for Palmerston North ratepayers. The amount of money saved might be tiny in the scheme of things, but it means ratepayers don’t have to worry about paying a councillor to campaign for a political party they may not support. It also sends the right message about the attitude Tangi Utikere will bring to Parliament when it comes to the use of public funds.”

“Meanwhile, National’s candidate in Port Hills – Catherine Chu, a Christchurch City Councillor – continues to take a $114,000 salary from ratepayers. That’s not good enough, especially from a party that champions fiscal responsibility.”

© Scoop Media