Jacinda Ardern's Hypocritical Stance On Child Mortality?

Right to Life believes that the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and her government by redefining unborn children as property and not human beings presents a serious threat to the lives of every New Zealander.

The Royal Commission on Contraception Sterilisation and Abortion in 1977, warned Parliament, that if Parliament did not recognise the status of the unborn child as a human being and effectively protect the right to life of the unborn a future Parliament would refuse to protect the right to life of those with Dementia and Alzheimer's. Jacinda Ardern has chosen to defy this warning.

Right to Life applauds the Prime Minister for expressing concern for the 600 babies that die each year in stillbirth and miscarriage. Each one of these deaths is a tragedy. In Morning Report on 27 July, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand could be doing more on infant mortality. But she wanted to make it clear that she was only talking about deaths from miscarriage and stillbirth.

"Let's actually make sure that when we have a conversation about what more we could be doing, we're talking about miscarriage and stillbirth." Prime Minister, why do you refuse to talk about the nearly 13,000 unborn children who are violently killed in abortions each year in New Zealand, funded by your government and performed in Public Hospitals.

Right to Life asks the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern if she is really concerned about child mortality why is she not also talking about the death of children from abortion. Her statements expose appalling discrimination and indeed hypocrisy. Are they not 'one of us' and members of our human family? Every child is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God's loving creation that at conception, has been endowed with human rights, the foundation right being an inalienable right to life.

Why is she pretending to believe that children killed in an abortion are not human beings? As the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act that allows for the killing of innocent and defenceless unborn children effectively on request up to birth she is aware that her legislation, contrary to the facts of medical science, unjustly denies the humanity of the unborn and its right to life until it is born.

Jacinda Ardern may believe that the abortion issue in NZ is now settled law but she is completely wrong. We will not rest until we see the repeal of the appalling and inhuman piece of legislation that is the Abortion Legislation Act.

Right to Life appeals to every New Zealander NOT to vote for any politician who voted for this law

