CEAC Support James Renwick Advice Using Rail Not More Roads.

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

James Renwick claim today on TV one Breakfast show with John Campbell that NZ is failing on climate change is valid, and since James has been for 20 years studying climate change, we at CEAC agree, climate Change as the most significant shift in policy especially transport policy we need to make now to save climate change disaster heading our way, and not to build more roads; instead we need to restore rail again as James Renwick advises us again this must occur after the passing of our own Climate change policy in NZ

https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/ourchangingworld/audio/2018686219/we-need-to-talk-about-climate-change-says-science-prize-winner

From Our Changing World, 9:07 pm on 14 March 2019 https://www.rnz.co.nz/audio/player?audio_id=2018686219

“New Zealand is failing on climate change”

Professor James Renwick is a prize winner professor in the School of Geography, Environment and Earth Sciences, Victoria University of Wellington.

“The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have released their latest report on New Zealand’s environment: Environment Aotearoa 2019. It’s great that government agencies are informing us so clearly about what’s happening, as this is a crucial step to taking action. And we sure need action.”
We haven’t achieved much yet, but now is the time for action. Legislation changes and price signals to encourage electric vehicles, better (renewably powered) public transport, more compact urban design”

CEAC welcomes James Renwick commentary on the TV one Breakfast show with John Campbell today 4th August 2020 discussing climate change with James Renwick again as he did on the AM show on TV3 newshub in 2019.

James said importantly regarding our ‘increasing transport emissions’. needing urgent change action.

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2019/09/duncan-garner-stop-climate-change-grandstanding-and-cut-emissions.html

Even James again gave his opinion on ‘NZ being to slow to make climate change policies’, in this presentation today on the TV one breakfast show in which John Campbell had Professor Renwick as a guest who again said ‘we need more use of rail’.

“Despite all the evidence of climate change and environmental degradation, and the clear need to take action, we just aren’t taking action”, writes James Renwick;
There is little in the way of good news in the report. Urban pollution, water quality, native ecosystems, land use, farming, fishing all have alarm bells ringing. Sitting over the top of these issues is climate change. The report notes that climate change "intensifies the effects of all other issues". Whether it's endangered native species, or even national security, climate change has long been known as a "threat multiplier".
There is little in the way of good news in the report. Urban pollution, water quality, native ecosystems, land use, farming, fishing all have alarm bells ringing. Sitting over the top of these issues is climate change. The report notes that climate change “intensifies the effects of all other issues”. Whether it’s endangered native species, or even national security, climate change has long been known as a “threat multiplier”.
We observe rising temperatures on land and in the oceans, melting glaciers, rising sea levels, and acidifying ocean waters. Those changes contribute to extreme weather events such as floods and droughts, they affect ecosystems across the country and in the seas around us, they make life easier for some pests, and even change the nature of the seasons.

Despite all the evidence of climate change and environmental degradation, and the need to take action, it is clear we aren’t taking action. Per head of population, we are number six in the industrialised world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. New Zealand gets no free pass with climate change and we have as much obligation as China or the US to reduce our emissions.

Part of the problem is intensive agriculture, but another important part comes from the transport sector. We have the highest rate of car ownership in the OECD and those cars tend to be relatively old. Carbon dioxide emissions from transport have nearly doubled since 1990, and carbon dioxide is ultimately the biggest issue for climate change because it stays in the air for so long.

We know we need to turn these trends around. We haven’t achieved much yet, but now is the time for action. Legislation changes and price signals to encourage electric vehicles, better (renewably powered) public transport, more compact urban design, diversification of the agriculture sector and a move away from intensive dairy farming, would all help take us in the right direction.

The costs of doing nothing, or doing too little, will be infinitely higher than the costs of taking action now. If any country can become fossil fuel-free, surely it is New Zealand. Let’s make it clear to the government that we want our economy and society to move towards a totally renewable and zero-carbon future, starting right now. Let’s be the leaders on this, and help other countries do the same.”

CEAC says ‘common sense must now prevail’;

Just seeing the statistics Professor Renwick released since 2019, “Carbon dioxide emissions from transport have nearly doubled since 1990” coupled with more use of rail is a no-brainer for all of us to engage in using more rail and less road freight.

CEAC fully support ‘NZ First and Labour Party Policy’ to restore rail as a cleaner climate change emission transport option for our own citizen’s health and wellbeing security and future.

