Freshwater Reforms Gazettal A Significant Step Forward

The new National Policy Statement and National Environmental Standard for Freshwater, gazetted by the Government today, is a significant step forward in reducing pollution in our rural and urban waterways caused by intensive farming and through regional council neglect, Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor says.

"Today's gazetting is an important step forward for water quality. This is the conclusion of a long and detailed collaborative process between all stakeholders.

"The rules, if enforced, will achieve the aim of preventing further decline by focusing on ecosystem health as a bottom line to protect our waterways.

"While today is an important milestone, to stop the degradation of our waterways the implementation will be critical.

"There is much work to be done by regional councils. If some regional councils operate as they have in the past, as confirmed by the recent LGNZ independent report on councils’ compliance, monitoring and enforcement functions, then they could scuttle New Zealand's freshwater reform agenda."

"Regional Councils need to embrace the change and make sure that they commit to adopting the new bottom lines in their plans. They have been given a generous amount of time until the end of 2024 to do this.

If we don't embrace the National Policy Statement and National Environmental Standard for Freshwater, future generations of Kiwis will not be able to swim, fish and gather kai from their rivers, lakes and streams."

"These reforms will be welcomed by three quarters - 76 per cent - of Kiwis who are extremely or very concerned about the pollution of lakes and rivers according to a Colmar Brunton poll.

"This shows that New Zealanders remain highly concerned about water pollution and that political parties need to be very careful in addressing this concern."

