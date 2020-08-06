Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sad Day For Tenants And Landlords

Thursday, 6 August 2020, 5:13 am
Press Release: NZPIF

Parliament has passed under urgency the Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill. This bill has some major changes for both tenants and landlords alike, and none of them are good news.

A primary concern is the removal of the 90-day no-cause termination where a tenant can no longer be given a notice to move out unless the landlord has received evidence of anti-social or disruptive behaviour on 3 separate occasions within 90 days. Tenants and neighbours who live beside a disruptive and anti-social tenant will not be able to ask the landlord for help or rely on them to ensure their peace and quiet enjoyment of the property. These neighbours will have to provide the evidence to be given to the Tenancy Tribunal which would then be able to rule that the landlord can remove the tenant from the property. Providing this required evidence puts the identified complainants at risk.

This new law will give security of tenure to the small number of anti-social tenants but not to the good tenants who will probably look for new properties to rent. It is possible that more areas will turn into slums as good tenants move out due to the behaviour their neighbours and marginal tenants will take over.

Another significant change is that a fixed term tenancy will automatically roll over to a periodic tenancy once the fixed term ends unless both parties agree otherwise. The impact of this on the student market will be substantial. Rents are expected to rise, and families may start moving into student areas as houses become available outside term times, thus reducing available student accommodation.

Landlords will have to give tenants an increased notice from 42 days to 90 days if they want to place the property on the market or move into the property themselves. While this gives tenants more time to find alternative accommodation, it could create stressful situations for landlords and their families, whose circumstances may have unexpectedly changed.

It is expected that about 20% of rental property owners will leave the industry, with many already exiting an over-regulated market. At present, there are close to 17,000 on the emergency housing waiting list. This list will now continue to rapidly increase as tenants without impeccable tenancy records find it challenging to rent a property from private rental property owners.

The Coalition Government believe this Amended Bill will balance the power between rental property owners and tenants. Instead there will now be an imbalance favouring tenants. Not only are New Zealand rental property owners likely to exit the market permanently but some will possibly move to invest in properties overseas. The risk of placing an unsuitable tenant into a property without the ability to remove them will be more than some rental property owners will be willing to take.

Fewer properties available for tenants will unfortunately mean that rents will probably rise. There will be increased competition to rent a property in some areas. Tenants who are perceived as risky will not be able to find a private rental property owner who is willing to give them a chance and there will not be enough state and social housing to provide accommodation for these people. The only way to correct this situation is to have policies which encourage an increase in the supply of rental properties. The passing of this Bill will not achieve this solution.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZPIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Problems The Pandemic Is Causing For Big Oil


Chances are, climate change won’t kill you overnight, and that’s got to be significant. Yet while we were all in lockdown listening to the birdsong, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that if governments can up-end the economy for an unexpected reason – the coronavirus – surely, we can act just as decisively to counter the known threat that climate changes poses to planetary survival.
Currently, those twin threats from Covid-19 and climate change are converging: on the extent of oil production... More>>

 

National: $4 Billion Investment To End Wellington’s Congestion Woes

A National Government will invest another $4 billion in transport infrastructure across Wellington, igniting the economy and delivering the congestion-busting solutions the region has long been crying out for, National Party Leader Judith Collins says. ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Virtues (and Fluffed Opportunities) Of The Operation Burnham Report

One unspoken rule of thumb in any official public inquiry is : whatever you do, don’t conclude you were made to listen to “a litany of lies” even if the evidence of a deliberate cover-up is right there under your nose. In that respect, the report ... More>>

ALSO:

Office Of The Speaker: Parliament Is Revamping Its Rules

Today, the Standing Orders Committee’s report on the review of Standing Orders was presented to the House. The Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, chairs the committee. He said today that the 2020 review will make our rules more ... More>>


Economy: Investing In The Tourism Sector’s Recovery

More than $300 million in funding has been approved to protect strategic tourism businesses, drive domestic tourism through regional events and lift digital capability in the tourism industry, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis announced today. A $400 million ... More>>

ALSO:

National On MP Bill: Waka-Jumping Repeal Bill Passes First Reading

The Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill has passed its first reading, marking one step closer to Parliament getting rid of NZ First’s ‘waka-jumping’ legislation, National List MP David Carter says. “I’d like to thank the Greens for voting ... More>>

ALSO:


Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:

Energy: 100% Renewable Electricity Grid Explored With Pumped Storage ‘battery’

The Government is taking a significant step toward its goal for 100% renewable electricity generation in a move that could be a game changer for consumers and the creation of a low-emissions economy, Energy & Resources Minister Megan Woods said. ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 