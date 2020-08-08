Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Releases 2020 Party List

Saturday, 8 August 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

“The National Party is incredibly fortunate to be able to draw on such a diverse and experienced team of passionate Kiwis, from our Leader Judith Collins, our Shadow Cabinet, right through to newcomers like Christopher Luxon in Botany, Tania Tapsell in East Coast, Tim Costley in Otaki, and Penny Simmonds in Invercargill.

“National run the most democratic selection processes of any party, and our process for putting together our Party List is the same. Our focus is always to strike the right balance between recognising and promoting experience, striving to reflect the diversity of New Zealand, and ensuring ongoing renewal.

“Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is heading into the 2020 election with some impressive and exciting new candidates. We are also saying goodbye to some very hardworking and dedicated members who have announced their retirement. They have served our country, our communities, and our Party with distinction, and we thank their families and loved ones for sharing them with us.

“We are incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences. We have teachers, servicemen, doctors, a paramedic, farmers, lawyers, community advocates, scientists, businesspeople, and a virus specialist - just to name a few.

“We know that every MMP election is a close fought race. Every single one of our candidates will be campaigning hard in their local communities to deliver a strong Party Vote for National, and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister.

“COVID-19 has changed our world, and while Kiwis can all be proud of our collective health response, New Zealand is facing the biggest economic crisis in generations. More than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.

“The only way to avoid another three years of chaos from Labour and the Greens, is to Party Vote National. That’s what our team of 75 candidates and tens of thousands of members, supporters and volunteers will be focused on right up until election day.”

National’s 2020 List:

1Judith CollinsPapakura
2Gerry BrownleeIlam
3Paul GoldsmithEpsom
4Simon BridgesTauranga
5Dr Shane RetiWhangarei
6Todd McClayRotorua
7Chris BishopHutt South
8Todd MullerBay of Plenty
9Louise UpstonTaupo
10Scott SimpsonCoromandel
11David BennettHamilton East
12Michael WoodhouseDunedin
13Nicola WillisWellington Central
14Jacqui DeanWaitaki
15Mark MitchellWhangaparaoa
16Melissa LeeMt Albert
17Andrew BaylyPort Waikato
18Dr Nick SmithNelson
19Maureen PughWest Coast-Tasman
20Barbara KurigerTaranaki-King Country
21Harete HipangoWhanganui
22Jonathan YoungNew Plymouth
23Tim MacindoeHamilton West
24Kanwaljit Singh BakshiPanmure-Otahuhu
25Paulo GarciaList
26Nancy LuList
27Parmjeet ParmarMt Roskill
28Agnes LoheniMangere
29Dale StephensChristchurch Central
30Alfred NgaroTe Atatu
31Matt DooceyWaimakariri
32Stuart SmithKaikoura
33Lawrence YuleTukituki
34Denise LeeMaungakiekie
35Simon O’ConnorTamaki
36Brett HudsonOhariu
37Simeon BrownPakuranga
38Ian McKelvieRangitikei
39Erica StanfordEast Coast Bays
40Matt KingNorthland
41Chris PenkKaipara ki Mahurangi
42Tim van de MolenWaikato
43Dan BidoisNorthcote
44Jo HayesMana
45Katie NimonNapier
46Catherine ChuBanks Peninsula
47Hamish CampbellWigram
48David PattersonRongotai
49Lisa WhyteNew Lynn
50Rima NakhleTakanini
51Liam KernaghanTaieri
52Bala BeeramKelston
53Lincoln PlattChristchurch East
54William WoodPalmerston North
55Nuwi SamarakoneManurewa
56Mark CrofskeyRemutaka
57Jake BezzantUpper Harbour
58Mike ButterickWairarapa
59Tim CostleyOtaki
60Nicola GriggSelwyn
61Christopher LuxonBotany
62Joseph MooneySouthland
63Penny SimmondsInvercargill
64Tania TapsellEast Coast
65Simon WattsNorth Shore

