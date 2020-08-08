National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.

“The National Party is incredibly fortunate to be able to draw on such a diverse and experienced team of passionate Kiwis, from our Leader Judith Collins, our Shadow Cabinet, right through to newcomers like Christopher Luxon in Botany, Tania Tapsell in East Coast, Tim Costley in Otaki, and Penny Simmonds in Invercargill.

“National run the most democratic selection processes of any party, and our process for putting together our Party List is the same. Our focus is always to strike the right balance between recognising and promoting experience, striving to reflect the diversity of New Zealand, and ensuring ongoing renewal.

“Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is heading into the 2020 election with some impressive and exciting new candidates. We are also saying goodbye to some very hardworking and dedicated members who have announced their retirement. They have served our country, our communities, and our Party with distinction, and we thank their families and loved ones for sharing them with us.

“We are incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences. We have teachers, servicemen, doctors, a paramedic, farmers, lawyers, community advocates, scientists, businesspeople, and a virus specialist - just to name a few.

“We know that every MMP election is a close fought race. Every single one of our candidates will be campaigning hard in their local communities to deliver a strong Party Vote for National, and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister.

“COVID-19 has changed our world, and while Kiwis can all be proud of our collective health response, New Zealand is facing the biggest economic crisis in generations. More than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.

“The only way to avoid another three years of chaos from Labour and the Greens, is to Party Vote National. That’s what our team of 75 candidates and tens of thousands of members, supporters and volunteers will be focused on right up until election day.”

National’s 2020 List:

1 Judith Collins Papakura 2 Gerry Brownlee Ilam 3 Paul Goldsmith Epsom 4 Simon Bridges Tauranga 5 Dr Shane Reti Whangarei 6 Todd McClay Rotorua 7 Chris Bishop Hutt South 8 Todd Muller Bay of Plenty 9 Louise Upston Taupo 10 Scott Simpson Coromandel 11 David Bennett Hamilton East 12 Michael Woodhouse Dunedin 13 Nicola Willis Wellington Central 14 Jacqui Dean Waitaki 15 Mark Mitchell Whangaparaoa 16 Melissa Lee Mt Albert 17 Andrew Bayly Port Waikato 18 Dr Nick Smith Nelson 19 Maureen Pugh West Coast-Tasman 20 Barbara Kuriger Taranaki-King Country 21 Harete Hipango Whanganui 22 Jonathan Young New Plymouth 23 Tim Macindoe Hamilton West 24 Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi Panmure-Otahuhu 25 Paulo Garcia List 26 Nancy Lu List 27 Parmjeet Parmar Mt Roskill 28 Agnes Loheni Mangere 29 Dale Stephens Christchurch Central 30 Alfred Ngaro Te Atatu 31 Matt Doocey Waimakariri 32 Stuart Smith Kaikoura 33 Lawrence Yule Tukituki 34 Denise Lee Maungakiekie 35 Simon O’Connor Tamaki 36 Brett Hudson Ohariu 37 Simeon Brown Pakuranga 38 Ian McKelvie Rangitikei 39 Erica Stanford East Coast Bays 40 Matt King Northland 41 Chris Penk Kaipara ki Mahurangi 42 Tim van de Molen Waikato 43 Dan Bidois Northcote 44 Jo Hayes Mana 45 Katie Nimon Napier 46 Catherine Chu Banks Peninsula 47 Hamish Campbell Wigram 48 David Patterson Rongotai 49 Lisa Whyte New Lynn 50 Rima Nakhle Takanini 51 Liam Kernaghan Taieri 52 Bala Beeram Kelston 53 Lincoln Platt Christchurch East 54 William Wood Palmerston North 55 Nuwi Samarakone Manurewa 56 Mark Crofskey Remutaka 57 Jake Bezzant Upper Harbour 58 Mike Butterick Wairarapa 59 Tim Costley Otaki 60 Nicola Grigg Selwyn 61 Christopher Luxon Botany 62 Joseph Mooney Southland 63 Penny Simmonds Invercargill 64 Tania Tapsell East Coast 65 Simon Watts North Shore

© Scoop Media

