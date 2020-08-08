National Releases 2020 Party List
National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says.
“The National Party is incredibly fortunate to be able to draw on such a diverse and experienced team of passionate Kiwis, from our Leader Judith Collins, our Shadow Cabinet, right through to newcomers like Christopher Luxon in Botany, Tania Tapsell in East Coast, Tim Costley in Otaki, and Penny Simmonds in Invercargill.
“National run the most democratic selection processes of any party, and our process for putting together our Party List is the same. Our focus is always to strike the right balance between recognising and promoting experience, striving to reflect the diversity of New Zealand, and ensuring ongoing renewal.
“Rejuvenation is important for any political party, and National is heading into the 2020 election with some impressive and exciting new candidates. We are also saying goodbye to some very hardworking and dedicated members who have announced their retirement. They have served our country, our communities, and our Party with distinction, and we thank their families and loved ones for sharing them with us.
“We are incredibly proud to be the Party that represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds, and experiences. We have teachers, servicemen, doctors, a paramedic, farmers, lawyers, community advocates, scientists, businesspeople, and a virus specialist - just to name a few.
“We know that every MMP election is a close fought race. Every single one of our candidates will be campaigning hard in their local communities to deliver a strong Party Vote for National, and ensure Judith Collins is our next Prime Minister.
“COVID-19 has changed our world, and while Kiwis can all be proud of our collective health response, New Zealand is facing the biggest economic crisis in generations. More than ever our country needs a strong team, with real-world experience, that can deliver what we promise and get New Zealand working.
“The only way to avoid another three years of chaos from Labour and the Greens, is to Party Vote National. That’s what our team of 75 candidates and tens of thousands of members, supporters and volunteers will be focused on right up until election day.”
National’s 2020 List:
|1
|Judith Collins
|Papakura
|2
|Gerry Brownlee
|Ilam
|3
|Paul Goldsmith
|Epsom
|4
|Simon Bridges
|Tauranga
|5
|Dr Shane Reti
|Whangarei
|6
|Todd McClay
|Rotorua
|7
|Chris Bishop
|Hutt South
|8
|Todd Muller
|Bay of Plenty
|9
|Louise Upston
|Taupo
|10
|Scott Simpson
|Coromandel
|11
|David Bennett
|Hamilton East
|12
|Michael Woodhouse
|Dunedin
|13
|Nicola Willis
|Wellington Central
|14
|Jacqui Dean
|Waitaki
|15
|Mark Mitchell
|Whangaparaoa
|16
|Melissa Lee
|Mt Albert
|17
|Andrew Bayly
|Port Waikato
|18
|Dr Nick Smith
|Nelson
|19
|Maureen Pugh
|West Coast-Tasman
|20
|Barbara Kuriger
|Taranaki-King Country
|21
|Harete Hipango
|Whanganui
|22
|Jonathan Young
|New Plymouth
|23
|Tim Macindoe
|Hamilton West
|24
|Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi
|Panmure-Otahuhu
|25
|Paulo Garcia
|List
|26
|Nancy Lu
|List
|27
|Parmjeet Parmar
|Mt Roskill
|28
|Agnes Loheni
|Mangere
|29
|Dale Stephens
|Christchurch Central
|30
|Alfred Ngaro
|Te Atatu
|31
|Matt Doocey
|Waimakariri
|32
|Stuart Smith
|Kaikoura
|33
|Lawrence Yule
|Tukituki
|34
|Denise Lee
|Maungakiekie
|35
|Simon O’Connor
|Tamaki
|36
|Brett Hudson
|Ohariu
|37
|Simeon Brown
|Pakuranga
|38
|Ian McKelvie
|Rangitikei
|39
|Erica Stanford
|East Coast Bays
|40
|Matt King
|Northland
|41
|Chris Penk
|Kaipara ki Mahurangi
|42
|Tim van de Molen
|Waikato
|43
|Dan Bidois
|Northcote
|44
|Jo Hayes
|Mana
|45
|Katie Nimon
|Napier
|46
|Catherine Chu
|Banks Peninsula
|47
|Hamish Campbell
|Wigram
|48
|David Patterson
|Rongotai
|49
|Lisa Whyte
|New Lynn
|50
|Rima Nakhle
|Takanini
|51
|Liam Kernaghan
|Taieri
|52
|Bala Beeram
|Kelston
|53
|Lincoln Platt
|Christchurch East
|54
|William Wood
|Palmerston North
|55
|Nuwi Samarakone
|Manurewa
|56
|Mark Crofskey
|Remutaka
|57
|Jake Bezzant
|Upper Harbour
|58
|Mike Butterick
|Wairarapa
|59
|Tim Costley
|Otaki
|60
|Nicola Grigg
|Selwyn
|61
|Christopher Luxon
|Botany
|62
|Joseph Mooney
|Southland
|63
|Penny Simmonds
|Invercargill
|64
|Tania Tapsell
|East Coast
|65
|Simon Watts
|North Shore