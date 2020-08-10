Submissions Now Open For: Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill

Have your say on the Electoral (Integrity Repeal) Amendment Bill

This Bill reverses the changes made to the Electoral Act 1993 by the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act 2018.

The 2018 act amended the Electoral Act 1993 and created a process for an MP’s seat to be vacated if they cease to be a parliamentary member of the political party for which they were elected. Under the changes, a MP ceases to be a parliamentary member of the political party for which they were elected if they or their party leader give written notice to the Speaker to that effect. The written notices have to comply with the grounds set out in the act. For example, a notice given by the member’s party leader must, among other requirements, state that the leader reasonably believes that the member’s actions have changed the proportionality of political party representation in Parliament, as determined at the last general election.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill.The closing date for submissions will be determined at a later date.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill/petition

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

