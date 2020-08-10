Change Your Future Nationwide Bus Tour Kicks Off
Monday, 10 August 2020, 5:19 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
ACT has today launched its Change Your Future nationwide
bus tour.
“We’re incredibly excited to be taking
our campaign on the road to meet with voters from Whangarei
to Bluff,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“New
Zealanders from all walks of life are turning to ACT as we
focus on the real issues facing our country.
“Voters
are tired of the old red-blue duopoly, the dirty politics
and the mud-slinging.
“ACT has put forward positive,
practical solutions to the real issues facing our country.
We’re the only party with a comprehensive 5-point plan to
restart the economy and repay the debt.
“We’ve
also been the real opposition. On issue after issue, we’ve
stood on principle. ACT defended freedom and democracy when
others wouldn’t.
“We’re running a
state-of-the-art digital campaign, but we’re also getting
out across the country to talk with voters
face-to-face.
“Over the coming six weeks, our top
eight candidates will be travelling the length of the
country to meet with and listen to hardworking
taxpayers.”
The Change Your Future nationwide bus
tour will visit over 75 towns from Whangarei to Bluff
between 10 August and Election
Day.
