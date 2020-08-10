Labour Wrong To Claim Indexation Is A National Party "Tax Cut"

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the claim by Labour Party finance spokesman Grant Robertson that the National Party’s policy to index tax brackets to inflation is a "tax cut".

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “It's dishonest to frame indexation – adjusting income tax thresholds to inflation – as a ‘tax cut’, like Mr Robertson did today.”

“Adjusting tax brackets so that people are not artificially pushed into paying higher marginal tax rates isn’t cutting tax. By definition, it's keeping the rate of tax paid the same.”

“Mr Robertson is trying to cloud the issue so he’s not held to account for the dishonest way he, and successive Ministers of Finance, have increased tax by stealth through wage inflation. It's a shame he is choosing to be so misleading about tax at a time many households are facing fiscal crisis.”

