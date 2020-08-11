Racing Gets A Free Ride As Govt Makes Border Decisions On The Hoof
Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 8:43 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The racing industry continues to get special treatment
as the Government makes ad hoc decisions at the border,”
according to ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Racing has
been given significant taxpayer funds through NZ First’s
slush fund and now it’s getting border exemptions for
workers while other firms struggle.
“How well
businesses do should depend not on their relationships with
politicians in Wellington, but their ideas and hard
work.
“The ad hoc decisions being made at the border
also underline the need for a clear plan for
recovery.
“There should be consistent rules for all
businesses at the border.
“Firms are already facing
significant uncertainty without having to second guess
whether they’ll be able to get an exemption for essential
workers.
“ACT has a comprehensive five-point plan
for better public health and a faster recovery with lower
taxes and less debt.
“New Zealanders need a new
government to jump-start the economy, safely reconnect with
the world, and stop the spending splurge to get on top of
the
debt.”
