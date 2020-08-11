Racing Gets A Free Ride As Govt Makes Border Decisions On The Hoof

“The racing industry continues to get special treatment as the Government makes ad hoc decisions at the border,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Racing has been given significant taxpayer funds through NZ First’s slush fund and now it’s getting border exemptions for workers while other firms struggle.

“How well businesses do should depend not on their relationships with politicians in Wellington, but their ideas and hard work.

“The ad hoc decisions being made at the border also underline the need for a clear plan for recovery.

“There should be consistent rules for all businesses at the border.

“Firms are already facing significant uncertainty without having to second guess whether they’ll be able to get an exemption for essential workers.

“ACT has a comprehensive five-point plan for better public health and a faster recovery with lower taxes and less debt.

“New Zealanders need a new government to jump-start the economy, safely reconnect with the world, and stop the spending splurge to get on top of the debt.”

