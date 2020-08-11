Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington Students Prepare To Strike Over Climate Crisis

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: School Strike 4 Climate

Students in Wellington are gearing up to strike from school this September 4th, to protest inaction on climate change. Their demands? That Government invests in a green COVID-19 response; that there is a just transition provided for workers in unsustainable industries, with retraining and new job opportunities made available; and that all who are able to vote, do so with the climate crisis in mind.

“It is so important that the Government’s post-Covid spending is done with a green, sustainable future in mind,” says SS4C Wellington. “We are currently at a crossroads in history; the path we take now will determine whether we have secure futures, or whether our adult lives are marked by a climate crisis, a series of tipping points, and a runaway greenhouse effect beyond human control.”

This year’s election provides an opportunity for societal change on a scale never seen before, and it is what is necessary to stop humanity from overshooting 1.5 degrees of warming - the level of warming which the IPCC says we must stay below to avoid the tipping points which will launch us into disastrous levels of climate change.

“These elections are a critical point in our lives,” says Sorcha Ruth, SS4C Wellington organiser. “What we do or don’t do now will impact the futures of every young person alive today.”

In Wellington, students will gather at Civic Square at 11:30am before leaving for a march to Parliament at 12pm. At Parliament there will be speeches, performances, and an MP panel. Participants are requested to wear a mask if possible and to stay home if sick.

Rhiannon Mackie, SS4C Wellington organiser, says “Last year, 170,000 New Zealanders marched in the streets, demanding climate justice. Now our politicians need to prove that they care about Aotearoa, and about the future of today’s young people. We’ve had enough of their inaction - it’s time for them to show us that they can walk the talk.”

With the economic impacts of COVID-19 weighing heavily on the country, School Strike 4 Climate is focusing heavily on the impact that the rebuild will have on the climate. But they haven’t forgotten the Government’s commitments to zero carbon, or the need to reach that target as fast as possible.

“The youth are watching. We have seen you fail at stopping the climate crisis time and time again. And if you fail us now, when we need you more than ever, we will take action ourselves. The sea levels may be rising, but so are we.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from School Strike 4 Climate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

NextElection, a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General Election, set for September 19th.

Scoop’s ambition for bringing NextElection to NZ is to use it to strengthen and expand Scoop Citizen activities under the auspices of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism.

The nextelection.nz platform has been populated by the project team with channels for all the 2020 General Election candidates and political parties. It also features up to date geolocation data based on the latest electoral boundaries. More>> Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen





       
       

      National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

      Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

      ALSO:

      Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

      The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

      Election 2020: Labour Launch

      E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>

      Gordon Campbell: On Political Twins, And On Labour Extending Its Wage Subsidy Scheme

      A quick quiz for the weekend. Which political party currently represented in Parliament issued a press release yesterday that contained these stirring passages: “[We have] long supported a free trade and free movement area between Canada, Australia, New ... More>>

      ALSO:

      Parliament Adjourns: Adjournment Debate: Speaker Trevor Mallard

      The 52 Parliament has sat for the last time before the September Election. It sat for 245 days... More>>

      ALSO:

      E-Cigarettes: Vaping Legislation Passes

      Landmark legislation passed today puts New Zealand on track to saving thousands of lives and having a smokefree generation sooner rather than later, Associate Health Minister, Jenny Salesa says. The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) ... More>>

      ALSO:


      Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

      New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

      Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

      National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

      Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

      Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

      Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

      As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

      Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

      64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

      State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

      Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

      International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

      The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

      ALSO:


      work Join ScoopPro
       
      Submit News / Press Releases
       
      person_add Join ScoopCitizen
       
       
       
       

      LATEST HEADLINES

      • PARLIAMENT
      • POLITICS
      • REGIONAL
      More RSS
       


       

      InfoPages News Channels


       
      • Wellington Scoop
       
       
       