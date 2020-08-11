Jesse Richardson Launches Campaign For Parliament, Standing In Wellington Central As Independent

WELLINGTON – Last Saturday, the race for the Wellington Central electorate saw a new entrant, as Victoria University student Jesse Richardson announced his intention to stand in that seat as an Independent candidate. His campaign will place a large focus on the climate crisis, which successive governments have failed to properly address. In a Facebook post, Jesse outlined his bold plan to transform New Zealand’s economy into one that is compatible with our obligations to the Paris Climate Agreement.

“When I am in Parliament, I will fight to build thousands of new wind turbines, to put solar panels on every possible building, to have every Kiwi driving an electric car or using public transport.”

At 18 years old, Jesse would be the youngest MP in the New Zealand history. This is a great asset to the campaign, as no one cares more about the climate than young people, and they are woefully underrepresented in our current Parliament.

Inspired by the growing influence of youth-based climate politics in New Zealand such as the School Strikes for Climate, Jesse believes the time for inaction and half-measures on this issue is over. We need drastic action right now and Jesse’s hope is that with a large groundswell of support from Wellington voters, particularly young and disaffected voters, we can affect real change in this country and make New Zealand the global leader on climate issues that we all know it can be.

