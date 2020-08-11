Taxpayers' Union Welcomes National Commitment To End Race-based Healthcare

In an interview on Monday, Ms Collins said:

We will not let DHBs limit or allocate health treatment based on race, which is what we’ve seen Labour allow some DHBs to do. That is really important that we cannot have that. It has to be on need and also all the other effects that should be taken into account. Not someone’s race.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “Taxpayer-funded health resources should only ever be allocated on the basis of clinical need, but this Government has allowed District Health Boards to prioritise some races over others. Taxpayers will be relieved that equal access to public healthcare is being advocated by a major party.”

“In the case of Capital and Coast DHB, Māori and Pacific patients are allowed to jump the queue for elective surgery. Given there’s precise clinical data available to determine the needs of each individual, using race as a cheap proxy is unnecessary and unacceptable.”

“The Taxpayers’ Union has laid complaints with both the Health and Disability Commissioner and the Race Relations Commissioner regarding this issue. Based on the slow response, it appears the bodies are filing it in the 'too hard basket'. It makes the Opposition’s position even more important in forcing these racist policies to be stopped.”

