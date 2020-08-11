Brake Launches Virtual Exhibition Celebrating Fleet Safety

Road safety charity Brake has launched a Virtual Fleet Exhibition for fleet operators and suppliers, celebrating fleet safety and sharing best practice.

The exhibition is part of Brake’s Global Fleet Champions initiative and runs for the whole of August. It showcases projects, products and services that improve road safety and help reduce collisions caused by, and involving, at-work drivers.

Sadly, vehicle crashes account for a significant proportion of workplace deaths and injuries every year. Some crashes involving at-work drivers and vehicles also involve members of the public. Through its Global Fleet Champions initiative, Brake is committed to reducing incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles, and helping to improve the safety of those driving for work.

The exhibition will be live until 31 August and is free to access for any fleet operator or supplier interested in fleet safety. To view the exhibition visit globalfleetchampions.org/virtual-fleet-exhibition.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: “Work vehicles and drivers are involved in a high number of crashes every year, but there are measures that organisations can put in place to mitigate risks and reduce incidents. This virtual exhibition is a great way to share examples of products, services and projects that can help fleet operators to manage road risk, and to network with other relevant organisations. We encourage fleet operators of any size, and suppliers, to join in.”

There are also still opportunities for last-minute exhibitors to take part. For more information on exhibiting contact Caroline Perry on +64 (0)21 407 953 or cperry@brake.org.nz.

The virtual exhibition is part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events, online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.

