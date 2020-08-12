Chief Justice Announces Temporary Suspension Of Jury Trials
Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 5:01 am
Press Release: Chief Justice
Following the Prime Minister’s announcement that
Auckland would be moving to Alert level 3 from 12 noon
Wednesday August 12, the Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has
announced that jury trials in progress in the Auckland
region are suspended until Monday.
Jurors who are
summonsed to attend, or who are serving on trials in the
Auckland High Court, and District Court at Manukau and
Auckland are therefore excused from attendance at court on
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Jurors will be contacted by
registries regarding attendance the following
week.
The Chief Justice has also announced a 24-hour
suspension of jury trials throughout the rest of the country
to allow time for the courts to re-establish the public
safety measures which apply at Alert Level 2.
Jurors
summonsed to attend or currently serving on trials will be
contacted by registries on Wednesday to advise them of the
arrangements being made in each court house for their
attendance for the rest of the week.
Court
protocols during Alert Level 2
Court
protocols during Alert Level 3
A further statement
will be provided
tomorrow.
