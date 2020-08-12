Government Must Share Transparent, Up To Date Data
Wednesday, 12 August 2020, 7:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
"The Government must share open, transparent data,"
according to ACT Leader David Seymour
"Prime Minister
has stated she knew of a Family with COVID-19 at 4pm on
Tuesday afternoon. A simple question is whether the four
people were all tested at once, or whether the other three
were tested after a positive result.
"It takes a day
to receive a test result, but no positive results were
registered on the Ministry of Health’s Current Cases
webpage yesterday.
"There must have been at least one
positive to prompt the testing of family members, so why did
it not appear in the data earlier? Is it the policy of the
Government to share up-to-date data, or does it stage manage
the Current Cases web page?
"New
Zealanders who are making sacrifices for the common good
again deserve transparency from our Government. The Prime
Minister should release the timeline of when the tests took
place and the results were
released.
"This matters because we need
to know how further cases will be notified. Business and
households do not deserve a rolling maul of
surprises.
"People will be anxious about their lives
and Livelihoods, and deserve to be able to trust that the
Government is being open about the
data.
© Scoop Media
