CEAC Agrees With Govt' To ‘go Fast’ Again On Fighting COVID 19 Outbreak.

Back in March 17th 2020 - WHO (world health Organisation) warned the global community test, test, test, everyone suspected of COVID 19 virus infections, today our senior epidemiologist James Baker advised to test multiple times, as he states that some infections of Covid 19 are reaching the other parts of the body, such as the lungs rather than remaining in the throat, so he confirms that multiple sampling for the virus is advised if any symptoms are returning of an infections have yet to complete full testing of anyone in very close contact with the public.

We at CEAC call for Ministry of Health to test, test, test as was advised back on March 17th as low figures were only done to date.

Media is awash with suggestions we all open up the economy now but; CEAC say’s let’s do the whole job properly by testing firstly please Ministry of Health, so until this is done we will again spread this COVID 19 virus if we wrongly just open up the economy and our borders again.

Until Government complete the clear directions from the World Health Organisation recommendations to test, test, test, to fight COVID 19 with all the controls we need to isolate any spreading of the COVID 19 virus by anyone not yet tested for the infection, we will kill our last chance to win the fight, and we will all suffer and flounder.

Simple isn’t it, when we do testing of all citizens and travellers we will have control over this virus.

We again ask Government to begin testing all the active citizens in our community firstly to see where this COVID 19 virus is hiding by the use two separate test procedures; recommended as the gold standard.

As CEAC has said before; the test statistics must now be incorporated with the current ‘swab test’ and now with - “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who developed immunity to Covid 19 before the virus leads to death.

We at CEAC have been for many months requesting NZ Ministry of Health expand our COVID 19 testing to all citizens, and this includes all rest home workers and residents, to capture all these lost statistics in our pandemic, but the Ministry is so far not planning to include rest home workers to align us to the UK model of data collection.

FACTS:

Elderly are now most venerable and are dying in NZ now without being diagnosed if, they previously had or still have Covid 19 that is the cause of death by using two testing protocols explained below.

UK are claiming that early diagnosis and treatment give patients a better chance of survival.

So clearly we not finding all the complete more accurate data and are running without adequate accurate data on this Covid 19 pandemic to save lives.

WHY?

We need to know who has actually developed immunity to the virus.

We do not have these tools at present in the test protocol

NZ Ministry of health is using only the nasal or throat swab test, which can ‘migrate’ from the nasal or throat in a few days we are being advised.

The current ‘nasal throat Swab’ coronavirus test look for the virus’ genetic material in a sample of mucus, which is usually collected by a nasal or throat swab administered by a health care worker. and only diagnose a current infection.

Whereas the antibody test (also called a serology test.) finds who develops immunity to Covid 19.

It signifies that the person has been exposed to the virus long enough that their immune system has been responding to it- which is the real gold standard now being used.

Ministry of Health must incorporate with the current ‘swab test’- “the antibody test (also called a serology test.) which confirm all who develop immunity to Covid 19, to save citizens lives and avoid false negative throat nasal swab tests.

Conduct full Covid 19 testing of all our citizens firstly and complete a full assessment of solid robust controlled ‘track & tracing’ of the Covid 19.

We must have mass testing of all our whole community firstly to have a solid ‘robust tracing process’ to fight Covid 19.

