Wellington Company Banned On Twitter For Poking Fun At Donald Trump

Wellington company EightyOne has been banned from Twitter for its 'Trumbers' campaign criticising Donald Trump.

To date more than 600,000 people have viewed 'Trumbers' on Twitter and it has been shared with the Republican Party and Donald Trump. As a result of the campaign, EightyOne staff began receiving hate mail from Donald Trump and Republican Party supporters.

The Trumbers campaign uses a Kiwi deadpan approach to poke fun at the American President and his loose approach to facts and figures.

EightyOne's Executive Creative Director Chris Bleackley maintains they have been presenting honest numbers about Trump's Presidency. Bleackley says: "Our tweets aren't inflammatory. We're expressing honestly held beliefs in a humorous way and presenting actual facts. We understand that Donald Trump and the Republican Party might not fund them funny, but getting us banned from Twitter seems a little over the top."

“Like it for not, Trump is the most talked about person in the world right now. We simply wanted to create a campaign and a typeface for anyone to have their say and exercise their first amendment rights.”

EightyOne has also created a Donald Trump inspired typeface called TrumpFace, which has been made available to the public to use for free. TrumpFace is a display typeface designed by the team at EightyOne to commemorate the trials and tribulations of the 45th President of the United States of America. Each letter of TrumpFace is designed to highlight a different aspect of Donald Trump's tenure as commander in chief – topics such as guns, abortion, racism and xenophobia that have become a global conversation due to Trump.

“Anyone can download Trumpface and use it as a typeface. They could even use it to talk to Trump on Twitter, but we can’t promise he’ll listen.”

