Greens Call For Continued Commitment To Science From Political Leaders

The Green Party is calling for a renewed commitment to trust medical science, following community transmission of COVID-19.

Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today, “New Zealand became one of the most successful countries in the world at fighting the COVID-19 virus through an absolute commitment to good science and good government."

“Now is not the time to abandon either. Now is the time to band together as a country, be directed by the science, and back good decision making.

“It is particularly incumbent on leaders from all stripes to support and back a strong community health message. This will ensure we get through this and stamp out COVID-19 once again.

“I have been disheartened to see some leaders cast doubt on the developments and associated decision making over the last 48 hours.

“To create confusion and suspicion quite frankly could result in reduced trust from our communities in the very institutions we rely on most to keep us all safe.

“This could lead to less willingness to pitch in to stamp out the virus. This puts us all at risk.

“This has been amply demonstrated in some other countries where the relationship between the public and the institution of government has been undermined by self-serving politicians over many years, rendering those countries almost ungovernable in times of crisis.

“I would urge New Zealanders to continue to do what we do best: work together as a community, and use our common sense.”

© Scoop Media

