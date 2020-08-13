Refreshing To Hear The Green Party Wants To Embrace Science - Feds

Federated Farmers couldn’t agree more with the call from the Green Party today that science should guide the policies and decisions of MPs.

"They issued the challenge in relation to the recent positive COVID-19 cases in Auckland but as a party that should be interested in consistency and logic, we look forward to the Greens also applying this ‘listen to the science’ principle to issues such as genetic engineering technologies and methane emissions," Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says.

In a press statement headlined ‘Greens call for continued commitment to science from political leaders’, co-leader James Shaw said in the wake of the new cases of COVID-19 from community transmission "... now is the time to band together as a country, be directed by the science, and back good decision making".

"This is spot on," Andrew said. "Science also tells us that unlike the long-lived greenhouse gases carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide, biological methane from New Zealand’s farmed livestock does not need to be reduced to net zero to have no additional effect on global warming.

"A reduction of 10-22% by 2050 is sufficient, yet the climate change legislation put in place by the government has a much harsher, non-science based target which will only add extra significant economic costs and undermine the competitiveness of our meat and dairy in the international market."

The Greens have been similarly science obtuse in relation to GE.

"Gene editing technologies have huge potential in our fight to be predator-free, to deal with pest plants such as wilding pines, and to develop new types of grasses that will lead to ruminant animals emitting less methane. But the Greens appear to have had a closed mind on GE, despite scientists such as Sir Peter Gluckman endorsing the need to debate and embrace these technologies," Andrew said.

The opportunity cost of New Zealand’s stubborn policy toward GE will only increase as the exciting technology continues to mature, leaving New Zealand worse off and offering an increasing competitive advantage to other countries.

"All we are asking is that consumers and producers are empowered to make their own decisions on the technology, rather than being hamstrung by restrictive regulations that ignore the best available science.

"The Greens’ new professed enthusiasm to be guided by science is most welcome," Andrew said.

© Scoop Media