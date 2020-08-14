Māori Must Move To Level 4

Māori must move to Level 4 Lockdown and the borders must be closed for the next 14 days - even to overseas whānau wanting to return home – to ensure proper border control.

That’s the call from the Māori Party who are calling on Māori to unite to protect our whakapapa from Covid.

Co-Leader’s John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Māori had been forced to take this extraordinary step because this should have been announced on Tuesday.

“Level 4 lockdown for at least 14 days should have been made by the Prime Minister when she announced the new community outbreak,” Tamihere said.

“We also cannot allow returning Kiwis home – including our whānau – until health officials get on top of this this community outbreak. Iwi Health Check points are now re-established.”

The September 19 General Election must be delayed until next year.

“We all want to be part of the team of 5 million,” Tamihere said. “Therefore the election must be put back to 2021. Only then can we be non-challenging and trusting of the present leadership of the country. It must be leadership of the 5 million, not control by one party.

“When you are in election mode you must question, challenge and be suspicious and at times oppositional. That is why the election must be pushed back.”

Tamihere said Ardern must form a Wartime Cabinet – a Cabinet of National Unity - and reach out to Opposition parties.

Māori Party candidates will be taking this stand to our people live on the Māori Party Facebook Live Stream @ 11.30am.

