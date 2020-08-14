Votesafe.nz Launches Petition To Delay End Of Life Choice Act Referendum

Safer Future trustees, from left, Richard Martin, Henoch Kloosterboer and Gael Goulter

The Covid-19 extended restrictions will limit public discussion and education about the important issues involved in the End of Life Choice Act referendum.

For that reason, votesafe.nz has started a petition asking that the New Zealand Government delay the September 2020 End of Life Choice Act binding referendum until November 2020 to allow New Zealanders to have a full and open public conversation on the Act.

Today’s announcement to extend level 3 restrictions in Auckland and level 2 restrictions for the rest of the nation will undermine the opportunity for New Zealanders to make an informed vote.

Planned events to open up community conversations and give a voice to people with differing viewpoints will be restricted or cancelled to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19.

Therefore, voters will not have access to planned public meetings with palliative care specialists, lawyers, and people living with terminal illnesses and disabilities.

Votesafe.nz believes that the democratic process requires people have the ability to attend public events, enabling New Zealanders to make fully informed decisions.

To proceed with the referendum in the current extraordinary circumstances will undermine the credibility of the outcome.

Votesafe.nz campaign manager, Henoch Kloosterboer says, New Zealanders must have the opportunity to learn about the content of the Act and how it will affect them as well as others in society.

“It wouldn’t be fair for the community to deal with the weight of the referendum question, while grappling with the stresses and pressures associated with living with Covid-19 restrictions.

“We are not voting on the concept of euthanasia, but on a specific Act and our community deserves open access to multiple sources of information using far-reaching methods of communication.

“The referendum is too important for us to vote without enough time and head space to consider the consequences.”

People can sign the online petition at www.votesafe.nz/petition or find it on Facebook @votesafe.nz.

