MP For Epsom Cancels This Weekend’s Street Corner Meetings

Epsom MP David Seymour is regretfully cancelling Street Corner Meetings in the Epsom Electorate this weekend.

“Over the last two weekends I’ve met hundreds of Epsom Electorate residents at 21 Street Corner Meetings. They have been high quality conversations but sadly they are not possible under Alert Level Three conditions this weekend,” says Mr Seymour

“The Lockdown is having enormous impacts on local businesses. I believe the election campaign is important, but it would be wrong to breach the rules when so many are sacrificing to follow them.

It comes after the famous Mt Eden debate, which is a highlight of every Epsom Electorate Campaign, has also had to be cancelled.

Mr Seymour has commented that restrictions on small local food stores and senior high school students are having a major impact on local residents.

“Since Wednesday I have been in Wellington where I can best play my role as a Member of Parliament, but I will be reevaluating daily and hope to continue scheduled Street Corner Meetings this coming weekend.

“We must do our best to carry on within the rules but Street Corner Meetings are not possible.

© Scoop Media

