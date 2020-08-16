Stakes Higher, Restrictions Tighter For Senior High School Students

"The Government needs to explain why it’s changed Level 3 lockdown rules for high school students at the most important time of the school year," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Exams are enormously important to senior high school students. They can determine their future studies and ultimately their entire career path.

“Students have done an incredible job of catching up on their learning after the massive disruptions they faced earlier this year. But now the stakes are higher. They are closer to their all-important end of year exams.

“Last Level 3 lockdown students in Years 9 and 10 could attend school while Years 11-13 could not. This time, the Government has arbitrarily banned all school students other than those who cannot be supervised by their parents.

“It makes sense that this time around Years 11-13 should be allowed at school. This is a stressful enough time for students without having to worry about falling behind in their studies.

“Education Minister Chris Hipkins needs to explain what’s different this time? Why has he increased restrictions at a time when the stakes are higher?

“We still have time to put this right before school resumes tomorrow. I’m calling on the Minister to do what’s right for Auckland students before they’re disadvantaged come exam time.”

