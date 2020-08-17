Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inaugural Round Of The Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund Recipients Announced

Monday, 17 August 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: Rule Foundation

The Trustees of the Rule Foundation and their advisors are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 inaugural round of funding from the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund. The Fund was established by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson in 2019 in recognition of the men who were convicted for consensual homosexual activities pre-1986 and focuses on projects related to the mental health and wellbeing of Aotearoa’s rainbow communities. The Minister asked the Ministry of Health to establish the Fund which is administered by the Rule Foundation.

The inaugural round, in which $100,000 in funding was available, opened on 2nd June 2020 and closed on 15th July 2020 with 54 applications totalling $1 million in funding requests.

Rule Foundation Chairperson Joy Liddicoat says that the number of applications received highlight the unmet need in the community and made the Trustees’ decision a difficult one.

“It was exciting and inspiring to read the applications, and the trustees were faced with the challenging task of selecting projects from many high quality submissions,” Liddicoat says. “Ultimately, we selected a range of initiatives with impact areas covering digital storytelling, legacy building, youth development, takatāpui, whānau support, migrant and refugee communities and trans healthcare.”

The seven initiatives granted funding are:

  • FAFSWAG – towards DIGITAL GAFA: Archive of Moana Oceania Queer Histories in Aotearoa
  • PATHA (Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa) – towards Transgender Health and Wellbeing: Online Training Modules for Primary Care
  • LAGANZ – towards Digitisation Initiatives, Storage and Commissioning a Digital Archive
  • Migrant Action Trust – towards research on Queer and gender diverse (rainbow) ethnic youth – Understandings and experiences of family, community and intimate partner relationships
  • Tīwhanawhana Trust – towards whānau support: making takatāpui information more accessible
  • Dunedin Pride Inc. – towards an annual programme of work including regional groups and social events for the youth rainbow community
  • Youth Sector Rainbow Collective – towards the Be There Campaign – supporting parents and whānau of rainbow rangatahi

Additionally, the trustees selected three of the applications to be funded through the Foundation’s second fund – the Peter Rule Fund.

“Several of the applications were for small amounts, and aligned nicely to the aims of the Peter Rule Fund, so we took the opportunity to support these initiatives as well,” Liddicoat explains.

The seven successful applications of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund are set to run their programmes over the next 12 – 18 months.

“It’s a very exciting time and we’re looking forward to seeing the impact of each of these initiatives. They all have the potential to make meaningful change in the lives of rainbow New Zealanders,” says Liddicoat.

The Rule Foundation Trustees and Advisors will be working with successful applicants to ensure that the projects are achievable and safe in light of the developing circumstances around COVID-19.

The 2nd round of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund will open in 2021, with further updates expected from the Rule Foundation closer to the time.

About the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund:

The Fund was announced in 2019 in recognition of the men who were convicted for consensual homosexual activities pre-1986. The original idea for the Fund was put forward by these men whose convictions have or are being expunged through a scheme established in 2018. At The Big Gay Out in Auckland earlier this year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced that the Rule Foundation would administer the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund on behalf of the government.

About the Rule Foundation:

The Rule Foundation was established through a trust deed in 2008 to enable the funds left from the estate of Peter Rule to be used to fund projects and activities to advance the health, wellbeing and visibility of the LGBTI community. To date, The Peter Rule Fund has distributed over $410,000 to benefit the wellbeing and advancement of Aotearoa’s LGBTI communities. To find out more, visit the Foundation’s website: www.rulefoundation.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rule Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Election To be Held On 17 October


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the General Election will be held on 17 October.
“The Electoral Commission, via the Ministry of Justice, has advised me that a safe and accessible election is achievable on this date. This short delay gives the Commission more time to prepare including freeing up facilities for early voting during school holidays,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“Moving the date by four weeks also gives all parties a fair shot to campaign and delivers New Zealanders certainty without unnecessarily long delays...
More>>

 

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>

Election 2020: Labour Launch

E ngā mana e ngā reo Ngāti whātua ngā mana whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, e tika te kōrero Ehara taku toa he toa (taki tahi) he toa (taki tini) No rēira tātou e huihui mai nei, ka ‘Hoake tonu tātou’ Thank you for that welcome. And thank ... More>>


Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 