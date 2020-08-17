Computer Recycling Wants Electronic Waste Banned From Landfill

Manufacturers to finally be held responsible for their E-waste

The New Zealand Government is stepping up its response to the rising issue of electronic waste disposal in New Zealand.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage confirmed that “Six products - plastic packaging, tyres, e-waste, refrigerants, farm plastics and agrichemicals and their containers” (Source NZ Herald quotes) would all become regulated.

“Regulated product stewardship helps put the responsibility for waste and what happens to products at the end of their useful life on manufacturers, importers, retailers and users, rather than on communities, councils, neighborhoods and nature,” says Sage.

Auckland-based Computer Recycling has been pushing for the change for some time, creating a petition for the disposal of Electronic waste to be banned from landfill, which is fast approaching 1000 signatures.

“It is our intention to encourage the Government to outright ban the disposal of e-waste in New Zealand landfills. A recent New Zealand study estimated that 98% of e-waste in New Zealand is currently ending up in landfill”, says Computer Recycling owner and director Patrick Moynahan. “E-Waste is too valuable to waste, and if rediverted through material recovery facilities, up to 95% of the materials can be re used or recycled.”

“Following the lead from the State of Victoria who banned e-waste from landfill in July 1st, 2019. The introduction of legislative change in New Zealand will result in a real, lasting environmental impact for years to come.”

Moynahan, whose company mostly deals with modern e-waste recycling solutions, is in full support of a product stewardship system.

“Implementing product stewardship for e-waste is the way in which our future generations will be able to sustainably fund the required infrastructure needed to recycle end of life products”, Moynahan further explains. “Product Stewardship works well overseas, but in New Zealand we are still behind as far as a formal structure and having a nationwide framework is concerned.”

Currently, the average Kiwi produces more than 20 kilograms of e-waste per year - one of the highest per capita amounts globally - and New Zealand is the only country in the OECD without a national e-waste scheme. Of the 80,000 tonnes of e-waste created each year, it is estimated less than 2 per cent of the total is recycled.

About Computer Recycling

Computer Recycling was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of New Zealand’s largest e-waste companies. Computer Recycling works with businesses and individuals to help reduce the impact of electronic waste on the environment through a range of e-waste recycling and repurposing processes. Its team works with communities, schools, and organisations to promote awareness around electronic recycling.

www.computerrecycling.co.nz

Petition: https://www.change.org/p/hon-david-parker-minister-for-the-environment-ban-e-waste-from-new-zealand-landfills?recruiter=1032508249&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition

