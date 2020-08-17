Votesafe.nz Submits Petition To Delay End Of Life Choice Act Referendum



More than 2,100 people signed the votesafe.nz petition in 60 hours, requesting that the End of Life Choice Act referendum be delayed until November 2020.

The petition states:

“The August Covid-19 restrictions limit public discussion and distribution of information about the important issues to be considered in the End of Life Choice Act referendum.

“The public should not be required to deal with the weight of the referendum question while grappling with the stresses and pressures of the pandemic.

“Voters are unable to access public meetings to hear from experts, palliative care specialists, lawyers, and people living with terminal illnesses.

“New Zealand’s democratic process requires voters to make a fully informed decision. To proceed with the referendum from 5-19 September 2020 in the current extraordinary circumstances could undermine the credibility of the outcome.”

The Petition is being accepted to Parliament by MP for Howick and Pakuranga Simeon Brown ahead of this morning’s planned announcement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on whether elections will be delayed.

Planned events to open up community conversations, and give a voice to people with differing viewpoints, are being restricted or cancelled to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19.

The Covid-19 restrictions affect the elderly disproportionately. Many elderly voters do not have internet access and rely on public meetings ahead of an election.

Votesafe.nz campaign manager Henoch Kloosterboer says, “We are not voting on the concept of euthanasia, but on a specific Act and our community deserves open access to multiple sources of information.

“The referendum is too important for us to vote without enough time and head space to consider the consequences.”

The petition is available at www.votesafe.nz/petition and @votesafe.nz on Facebook.

Authorised by Safer Future Charitable Trust, 5 Fig Tree Lane, Silverdale

© Scoop Media

