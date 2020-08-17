Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

COVID-19: Transmission Shows Importance Of Workplace Rights

Monday, 17 August 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions says the re-emergence of Covid-19 in Auckland workplaces, including workplace transmission shows why strengthening working people’s rights needs urgent attention.

"We know from overseas experience that strong engagement from working people in their conditions of work and health and safety practices keeps Covid out" said CTU President Richard Wagstaff. "This means everyone being proactive about workplaces operating safely - and employers respecting working people when risks are identified."

Working people should feel confident in taking the following steps:

1) Asking for the workplace Covid-19 health and safety plan and checking it is safe, including physical distancing, good hygiene facilities, provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and training on how to use it correctly. If the plan isn’t robust or being enforced, alerting employers and health and safety representatives as soon as possible.

2) Calling their union and WorkSafe (0800 20 90 20) if issues are not fixed straight away. Report any breaches of alert level rules, including workplace breaches to the official website: https://forms.police.govt.nz/forms/covid-19-breach

3) Ultimately everybody has the right to refuse work that is unsafe and poses an immediate risk of harm.

Unions are also calling for an urgent extension of the Covid-19 Leave subsidy to cover people with symptoms who are awaiting results or testing.

"Anybody who feels unwell must be able to stay home without worrying about their pay" Mr Wagstaff said. "We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people going to get tested which shows New Zealanders want to do the right thing - but this means the process, including getting results can take a bit longer. The safest course of action is for the Government to expand the leave scheme as soon as possible."

More information for working people on their rights under different Alert Levels can be found online on the NZCTU website.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay


Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? Why can’t government lift the burden of worry from the retailing, tourism and hospitality sectors, for however long this pandemic will last? Why can’t the government extend the wage subsidy scheme indefinitely so that no employer has to get stressed about their ability to pay their staff ? And finally, David Seymour asks, why can’t the government guarantee that New Zealand will have a four week election campaign that’s entirely worry free of the virus?..
More>>

 

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Coverage: Auckland To Remain At Level 3 Restrictions And Rest Of NZ At Level 2 For 12 More Days

Auckland will remain at level three restrictions and the rest of the country at level 2 for 12 more days Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced. She said this would be reviewed on August 21, but there was no indication yet anywhere was required to go to level More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The New Lockdowns, Leadership And Lebanon

As Melbourne has shown, the webs of urban life overlap so extensively that community transmission can be very hard to trace, let alone control. Each of the family members in the South Auckland family at the centre of the current outbreak will have had ... More>>


ALSO:

National: Emma Mellow As Auckland Central Candidate

Tonight the National Party has selected Emma Mellow to stand in the Auckland Central electorate for the 2020 General Election. Emma Mellow replaces retiring MP Nikki Kaye who first won the seat from Labour in 2008. Emma leads a team of communications ... More>>

ALSO:

Travel: Update On New Zealand And The Cook Islands Bubble

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Henry Puna have welcomed the completion of phase one in the establishment of a travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Island. More>>


Democracy 2.0: NextElection Partners With Scoop For Exciting Democracy Tech

Joint Press Release: NextElection, Scoop.co.nz, ScoopCitizen NextElection , a technology platform empowering democracy and Government accountability, and Scoop Independent News have partnered to strengthen citizen participation in the 2020 New Zealand General ... More>>

ALSO:


Covid-19: Poll On Management Approval

New Zealanders’ overall trust in the Ministry of Health and Government to manage the COVID-19 pandemic is at 82%, down from 91% during April. Overall distrust that the Ministry and Government will manage it in ways which best protect themselves More>>

Election 2020: National Releases 2020 Party List

National’s 2020 Party List is a strong mix of experience coming up through our Caucus, and new and exciting talent joining our team from communities across New Zealand, Party President Peter Goodfellow says. “The National Party is incredibly ... More>>

Horizon Research Limited: How Judith Collins Stopped The Bleeding

Horizon Research includes questions on voting from time to time in its surveys – for both forthcoming referenda and general elections. More>>

Your Vote 2020: Bringing Election Coverage To Viewers Across TVNZ Channels And Platforms

As New Zealand gets ready to head to the ballot box this September, 1 NEWS is bringing voters comprehensive coverage and analysis of this year’s General Election. TVNZ’s coverage will draw on the depth of experience held across the 1 NEWS team, says Graeme ... More>>

Economy: 30% Believe Households Worse Off, 298,000 Expect To Lose Jobs

64% of New Zealanders feel the economic position of their households is the same or better than a year ago – and 30% think it is worse or much worse, while 298,000 think they will lose their jobs in the next 12 months. Households’ perceptions ... More>>

State Services Commission: Findings Of Investigation Into COVID-19 Active Cases Privacy Breach

Deputy State Services Commissioner Helene Quilter has today announced the findings of an investigation into a breach of privacy regarding sensitive personal information. The investigation looked into who or what caused the disclosure of the information, ... More>>

International Security: New Zealand Suspends Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

The New Zealand Government has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 