Urban Growth Partnership Formally Established In Western Bay Of Plenty

Tuesday, 18 August 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: SmartGrowth

An urban growth partnership between central government and local councils, tangata whenua and community leaders across the western Bay of Plenty has been announced today.

The partnership closely aligns with the Government’s Urban Growth Agenda and will be similar to the urban growth agreement announced by the Government in Waikato last year.

It will see the Crown join the existing SmartGrowth partnership comprising Tauranga City Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, tangata whenua and community organisations, and will further enhance SmartGrowth’s collaborative planning and implementation approach for the sub-region.

Minister for Urban Development Phil Twyford says Cabinet recognises the importance of Government working side by side with local councils and tangata whenua.

“The new partnership and joint planning herald a new approach to sustainably managing long-term growth. It’s great to see the partnership embracing urban intensification and a commitment to building a better transport system to get Tauranga moving,” says Minster Twyford.

SmartGrowth Chair Bill Wasley says the formal partnership reflects an ongoing commitment by the SmartGrowth partners to work together and alongside central government to achieve aligned goals and aspirations for the western Bay of Plenty and take an integrated approach to implementing what we have agreed.

“With our sub-region set to grow significantly over the next 50 years and beyond, establishing an integrated vision with central government now will ensure we can best plan for how people will live, work, learn, play and move in the future,” says Mr Wasley.

Leaders across the western Bay of Plenty are welcoming the formalising of a partnership with central government.

Tauranga City Council Mayor Tenby Powell says the recent programme of work undertaken by the Urban Form and Transport Initiative (UFTI) demonstrates the benefits of taking a collaborative approach with regional partners, tangata whenua, special interest groups and central government when planning and considering what the sub-region needs in terms of housing, transport and urban development.

“Formalising this urban growth partnership today is another positive step forward for all parties and, most importantly, the people who live in our communities,” says Mayor Powell.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor Garry Webber says recent funding announcements for the western Bay of Plenty demonstrates the Government’s confidence in the sub-region and clearly supports the aligned and coordinated approach being taken.

“As the recent recipients of significant funding from the Government’s economic stimulus package and Provincial Growth Fund, our sub-region is already seeing the benefits of ensuring priorities between local and central government are aligned,” says Mayor Webber.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chairman Doug Leeder says the urban growth partnership will deliver joint programmes for the sub-region and respond flexibly and timely to issues and opportunities as they arise.

“We have been doing a lot of work in the background to progress this programme including agreeing a Memorandum of Understanding which outlines how partners will work together and the key milestones we are working towards,” says Chairman Leeder.

Tangata whenua representative Buddy Mikaere is welcoming the Government’s commitment to working alongside iwi when planning for growth, urban development and transport systems in the western Bay of Plenty.

“Ensuring tangata whenua have a voice at the table and are listened to will be a key part of this partnership’s success, so I applaud the Government’s commitment to ensuring this happens as I do the commitment by our three Council partners to an inclusive tangata whenua approach,” says Mr Mikaere.

It is hoped an official signing ceremony in the western Bay of Plenty for the urban growth partnership will take place in October when Ministers will participate in the first expanded partnership governance meeting.

