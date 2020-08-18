Māori Want Borders Secure

A poll has revealed the majority of New Zealanders want the borders secured to Protect Whānau First at all costs.

Māori Party Co-Leader John Tamihere said huge numbers who had voted on the poll on his Tamihere for Tāmaki Facebook Page – predominantly but not exclusively Māori - came as a pleasant surprise.

By this morning, after just 20 hours online, more than 1400 votes had been cast. Ninety percent (1300) wanted the borders secured and just 10% (125) want the borders to remain open.

“That poll shows Māori have a heightened sense of anxiety over this second wave of Covid,” Tamihere said.

“The Border was breached we have Covid within our community. Our people have hunkered down and will do whatever they can to support the team of 5 million to stop Covid.”

More than eighty people had so far commented on the poll and 28 had shared the post.

Tamihere said comments were from people who had been in managed isolation and others who were managing quarantine facilities in Auckland, Rotorua and staff at the borders.

“Whānau want New Zealanders coming home to wait before travelling home,” he said.

“All Kiwis should test negative before they are put on a plane for New Zealand.”

The poll on the Tamihere for Tamaki Facebook Page will end on Friday.

