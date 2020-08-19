Green Party Announce David Bennett As Candidate For Ilam

The Green Party are announcing David Bennett as their candidate for the Christchurch electorate of Ilam.

David is a leadership coach and facilitator. He is passionate about working alongside people who are doing the mahi necessary to transform our economy so we dramatically lower carbon emissions in Aotearoa.

David said:

“I’m really excited to be representing the Green Party in Ilam and look forward to working with the dedicated members and volunteers of the party’s Ilam branch to maximise the number of Green Party votes in the electorate.

“We want to know we did everything to create a better world for our kids and grandkids by investing in health, new green jobs, and a cleaner environment.

“Despite knowing for decades that we needed to act on climate change, previous governments have done almost nothing to prevent it, leaving polluters free to pursue profit at the cost of our future.

“The Green Party has always been clear that climate change needs to be tackled now. We have done more in the last two years in government than the last 30 years of government combined, championing measures like the Zero Carbon Bill.

“The Greens know New Zealand can be a world leader on climate action and we have the evidence-based solutions to make it a reality. With more MPs in Parliament, we can build a more prosperous future that puts people and planet first.”

