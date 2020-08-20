Unions Happy With Greens Support For 10 Days Sick Leave
Thursday, 20 August 2020, 5:54 am
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions
The Council of Trade Unions is happy that the Green Party
is supporting 10 days paid sick leave for all working
Kiwis.
"We have been campaigning for safer sick leave,
and the Greens have listened to voices of thousands
of working Kiwis," CTU President Richard Wagstaff
said.
"Increasing the legal minimum from 5 days to 10
years a year is a basic issue of safety. COVID-19 has really
focused all our minds on the importance of staying home when
you are sick. But the current reality of a legal minimum of
5 days sick leave is unrealistic in achieving the goal of
people staying away from work if they are
unwell."
"Lots of working people have better than the
legal minimum sick leave entitlement - often union members
have achieved better through collective
bargaining."
"We look forward to hearing from all
political parties that they also support safer sick leave
with an increase to 10 days paid sick leave for all working
people," Wagstaff
said.
© Scoop Media
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
