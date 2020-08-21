Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wealth Gap: Is This The Biggest Shift Since 2008?

Friday, 21 August 2020, 10:20 am
Press Release: Wealth Morning

The verdict is in — because of COVID-19, the rich could get much richer, and the poor even poorer.

A team of financial analysts from New Zealand are calling this the biggest shake-up in global wealth that we’ve seen since the Great Recession of 2008. They have critical predictions on what might happen next.

Simon Angelo, Chief Executive at Wealth Morning, believes that most people don’t fully understand the scale of this event. When interest rates in the banks collapse to 1% or less, they will realise there’s no money to be made in cash or deposits. This will encourage them to venture beyond. Simon warns: ‘Already, the coronavirus sell-off has sent many investors and a huge cash pile into money-market funds. There’s now more money sitting on the sidelines, ready to go into the markets, than there was during the Global Financial Crisis.’

John Ling agrees. He regularly speaks to investors who come from all walks of life — farmers, business owners, retirees. They have all expressed plans to move their money out of term deposits and into stocks. ‘When capital moves so quickly like this, the wealth gap will only get bigger.’

The truth is stark: invested capital may grow faster than traditional sources of income. It’s already happened before. From 2009 to 2020, the S&P 500 stock index grew 365%. The lion’s share of that growth was captured by the few who owned stocks.

Simon believes we may see history repeat itself again. ‘This is not the time to be afraid of stocks. In my opinion, it’s time to ask yourself whether you have the courage not to miss out again.’

Simon, John, and the rest of the Wealth Morning team are actively researching new and emerging opportunities beyond the radar. They are New Zealand’s largest independent publisher of specialist investment and financial news — with a strong focus on looking beyond COVID-19 and understanding the most decisive global trends that will make the biggest difference to wealth.

They have produced an exclusive interview — The Wealth Gap: Are You Losing Your Financial Freedom? — where they discuss in detail why this is happening and what the consequences may be.

Democracy 2.0 : What Is On Offer In GE 2020
Max Rashbrooke

Imagine a twenty-first century piece of software trying to run on a twentieth-century computer, and you have a fair picture of the New Zealand democratic system.

Most of us receive from private companies an unprecedented level of personalised service – online, just in time, targeted, responsive. Yet our democratic systems have not caught up.

They are not deeply responsive to our voice as citizens in the same way that markets (often) are to our choices as consumers. They rely too heavily on elected representatives to take decisions on our behalf, when we are clearly capable of taking more of them directly ourselves, or at least being more deeply engaged in the process... Read More on The Dig>>

 

Attorney-General: Court Judgment On Legality Of Health Orders

The High Court has today released its judgment in Borrowdale v Director-General of Health and the Attorney-General. It is a significant judgment in which all the Health Orders issued under the Health Act Alert Level 3 and 4 lockdown that started ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Sorry Plight Of The International Education Sector

Tourism and international education have been two of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic. They’re both key export industries. Yet the government response to them has been strikingly different. Tourism got a $400 million boost in this year’s Budget, and another $20.1 million package targeted at boosting regional tourism.
More>>

ALSO:

Parliament Returns: Determinations Of The Business Committee For 18 August 2020

Agreed, That the House will sit on Tuesday, 18 August 2020, Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, and Wednesday, 26 August 2020 and adjourn after general business, any ministerial statements, and any Government notices of motion. (SO 79) ... More>>

Economy: New Wage Subsidy, Leave Scheme Protects Jobs And Businesses

Workers whose jobs may be affected by the re-emergence of COVID-19 in Auckland will be supported by a new wage subsidy scheme and a simplified leave scheme. More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Security Enhancements For Managed Isolation

Additional security systems, including thermal CCTV that triggers an alarm if returnees break out, will be rolled out to all Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facilities, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plan To Tackle Problem Plastics

Following the success of the phase out of single-use plastic shopping bags, the Government now has plans to phase out more single-use and problem plastics to reduce waste and protect the environment announced Associate Minister for the Environment ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Donald Trump Refers To 'big Surge' Of Covid-19 In New Zealand

US president Donald Trump has cited New Zealand as having a big surge in coronavirus cases, but New Zealand politicians say there is no comparison with the cases in the States. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Election Delay

Hi, team. While the majority of the team of five million has gritted its teeth and obeyed the rules throughout the Covid-10 crisis, a sizeable minority has blamed the ref for their every discomfort. Why can’t the government make the virus go away? ... More>>


ALSO:


