Greens Call For Students To Be Lifted Out Of Poverty With Guaranteed Minimum Income
Friday, 21 August 2020, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party is calling for a Guaranteed Minimum
Income to be implemented after the election to help students
not captured by the wage subsidy scheme.
Green
Tertiary Education spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick said
today:
“COVID-19 has not created poverty and
inequality, but simply exposed it. The lid has been lifted
on just how many young people are doing it tough in this
country.
“We support the wage subsidy scheme being
rolled out by Government to support New Zealanders, but we
know students aren’t benefitting from that
support.
“That’s because many students are
experiencing the increased casualisation of work, which
creates ongoing instability and shows how our social support
doesn’t capture everyone like it should.
“The
Government should investigate how these students can be
better supported in the immediate term. In the medium to
long term, we must implement a Guaranteed Minimum Income,
which would ensure students receive $325 per week, no matter
what.
“COVID-19 has served immense struggle across
our communities, revealing just how much students are
hovering at the breadline.
“It shouldn’t be a rite
of passage to live in poverty during higher education.
Let’s fix
it.”
