Q+A With Jack Tame - Sunday 23 August

This Sunday on Q+A with Jack Tame

An advisor to the World Health Organisation on Covid-19 tells Jack why she still considers New Zealand to be a success story despite mistakes in testing and border control.

New Zealanders living in Taiwan talk about what New Zealand can learn from a country that never had to go into lockdown.

National's Dr Shane Reti talks through his party's plan to improve Covid management.

The sentencing hearing for Mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant begins on Monday. Nigel Hampton QC outlines the factors the judge will weigh up in deciding his fate.

Panel: Laila Harre and Liam Hehir

Q + A With Jack Tame airs Sunday 9am on TVNZ 1.

Funded by NZ On Air.

