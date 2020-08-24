Business Takes The Hit For The Team Of Five Million

Business is carrying the burden for the team of five million and must do whatever it takes to survive. Some will fail, warns Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett reacting to the four-day extension of Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown.

“While we understand the Government’s trade-offs to contain the long tail of this incursion and protect public health before the economy, business is taking the brunt of the current elimination strategy and the failure at the border to keep the virus out and consequently keep people in jobs in the community,” he said.

“We’re being told we’ve learned a lot about how to stamp out flare ups and that draconian lockdowns will not always be necessary. We’re using QR codes apps and good hygiene, and have accelerated the speed and capability to test, track and trace contacts, and still Auckland is shut.”

“The prolonged Level 3 lockdown in Auckland will have a harsh impact across the country which remains in a Level 2 holding pattern. There will be a personal toll on people’s wellbeing and mental resilience, not just jobs and business continuity,” he said.

“Business must do whatever it takes to get through this and minimise the risks. Review your revenue, cut costs, rework your supply chains again, use the funding support packages on offer and above all take good advice and look after your own health.”

