PM’s Refusal To Act On Dysfunctional Councils Makes Recall Elections Essential

The Prime Minister’s point blank refusal on radio to appoint commissioners or even intervene at the highly dysfunctional Tauranga and Invercargill City Councils means that recall elections are now essential to protect local democracy.

Neil Miller, an analyst at the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union said: “Central Government has traditionally had a role in tipping out local officials who are ratbags, rascals or just totally dysfunctional. If the Prime Minster won’t act, she must provide an alternative mechanism such as recall elections.”

“Recall elections serve as a safeguard for local democracy. They are becoming more and more common around the world - and it’s time they were introduced into New Zealand at the local government level.”

The Taxpayers’ Union joint recall option proposal paper is available at www.taxpayers.org.nz/recall_paper

© Scoop Media