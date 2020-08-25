New Date For WasteMINZ General Election Debate

A new date has been secured for the WasteMINZ General Election 2020 Debate and registrations have re-opened.

The rescheduled debate will be online only and will now take place on:

18 September 2020, 11.45 am – 1.15pm.

The original debate was unfortunately postponed when lockdown came into effect. Due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid19, we have opted to take the debate online to ensure it is able to take place. The panel representing all major political parties remains the same and will include:

· David Parker from the NZ Labour Party

· Scott Simpson from the NZ National Party

· Eugenie Sage from the Green Party Aotearoa/New Zealand

· Simon Court from the ACT Party

· Jenny Marcroft from the NZ First Party

· Adriana Christie from The Opportunities Party

The debate will be moderated by Pattrick Smellie – award winning journalist and Chief Executive of BusinessDesk.

We hope you are able to attend this important pre-election event. If you already registered for the previous election debate you will need to do so again.

Register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1865321885601938960

